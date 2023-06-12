Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg
Veney's descendants are proud to see her legacy continue to impact today's heritage and...
Luray-born slave’s journey gets honored with historical marker
Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Latest News

House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Scattered showers to start the week
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting