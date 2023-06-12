VIDEO: Swimming bear surprises Destin beachgoers

DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - It was anything but a your typical day at the beach Sunday, when a black bear was spotted swimming in the Gulf waters off Destin.

The bear just popped up in the surf to the surprise of many.

Folks pulled out their cameras and began to record the bear as it paddled its way to the shore after taking a dip. Once its swim was done, it got out of the water and ran across the beach through the chairs and umbrellas.

Witnesses say the bear was unharmed.

