Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board votes to withdraw from RGGI agreement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last Wednesday, Virginia’s Air Pollution Control Board (VAPCB) held a 4-3 vote to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative was a program organized through 12 northeastern and mid-Atlantic states to offer incentives for power plant companies to meet their carbon emission goals set forth by state and federal law.

RGGI (pronounced “Reggie”) helps fund areas that have recurring floods as well as help low-income households achieve energy-efficiency in their house.

Joy Loving, a committee member of the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley (CAAV), said not only does RGGI help the environment, it also helps members of the community maximize the resources they have.

“Many times, people who need help with weatherization also have homes that need to have repairs in order to make those things happen and some people will be left out if there are no funds from RGGI,” Loving said.

At this point, Virginia is up to $657 million dollars in revenue from their auctions. RGGI’s 60th auction was held the same day the vote took place to withdraw Virginia on June 7, 2023.

The most recent auction was held and monitored by Potomac Economics, an independent monitor of electricity markets retained to evaluate the RGGI carbon dioxide allowance market.

During the town hall Virginia hosted to get public opinion, CAAV published a statement and expressed the need to keep RGGI around for Virginia:

“The regulatory action, if finalized and approved by the Department of Environment Quality (DEQ) and the VAPCB, cannot legally remove Virginia from RGGI participation. Neither they nor the Governor have the needed authority to take such action.”

“The proposed regulation does not present, or support, any valid reasons for ceasing Virginia’s participation in RGGI. There are no replacement programs for the huge benefits Virginians have derived from RGGI auction proceeds, based on DEQ’s own data.”

More information on CAAV’s research and comment can be found here. You can also look through 500+ other public comments made by members of both sides of the argument here.

