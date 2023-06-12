Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Watching for animal poaching in Shenandoah National Park

Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Animal poaching is the illegal harvesting of animals in protected land.

In the Shenandoah National Park, all wildlife is protected under federal law, according to Allysah Fox, Public Information Officer, for the Shenandoah National Park.

“If you see someone in the park who is illegally harvesting or collecting animals or poaching. Please report it to law enforcement with descriptions an last known location.” said Fox.

A law enforcement officer for the Shenandoah National Park said that animal poaching is a punishable offense that would require an appearance before a federal magistrate.

Fox said they have had issues on their boundary.

”On the boundary there can be some issues whether you mean to poach or not you know there are some boundary issues that we deal with pretty regularly.” said Fox.

Fox said there is information laid out on the website about animal poaching.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The annual colonial trades fair is returning to Fort Harrison this weekend.
Fort Harrison holding annual Trades Fair Saturday, learning for all ages
Teenage crime rises during the summer because of extended free-time and longer hours during the...
The Office on Youth in Staunton and Waynesboro work to combat rise in teenage crime over the summer
According to Page County court records, Ramos had sentencing for 10 days and a year of...
Majority of 58 charges dismissed in Page County animal cruelty case
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
No humidity again this week