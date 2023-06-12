Watching for animal poaching in Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Animal poaching is the illegal harvesting of animals in protected land.

In the Shenandoah National Park, all wildlife is protected under federal law, according to Allysah Fox, Public Information Officer, for the Shenandoah National Park.

“If you see someone in the park who is illegally harvesting or collecting animals or poaching. Please report it to law enforcement with descriptions an last known location.” said Fox.

A law enforcement officer for the Shenandoah National Park said that animal poaching is a punishable offense that would require an appearance before a federal magistrate.

Fox said they have had issues on their boundary.

”On the boundary there can be some issues whether you mean to poach or not you know there are some boundary issues that we deal with pretty regularly.” said Fox.

Fox said there is information laid out on the website about animal poaching.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.