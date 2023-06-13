Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden hosted a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It was Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
The Staunton Police Department says they responded to an alleged stabbing in Staunton over the...
Staunton Police Department responds to stabbing over the weekend

Latest News

Tour Guide Kyle Burkwit leads a group on the boat section during a tour of the Lockport Caves...
Passenger recounts fight to breathe after boat capsized in underground water tunnel in New York
Woman dies trying to save teen from falling at national park
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon