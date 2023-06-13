Dr. Oskar Scheikl given recognition at final school board meeting

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night was Dr. Oskar Scheikl’s last regular school board meeting as the Rockingham County Public School’s (RCPS) superintendent.

He started his career with RCPS in 1995 as a teacher at Broadway High School.

Dr. Scheikl was appointed superintendent in 2017 and has held that position ever since.

Dr. Scheikl announced in Sept 2022 that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

His final days as superintendent are coming to an end as his contract is up at the end of June.

Monday night, school board members gave recognition to Dr. Scheikl’s years of service with Rockingham County.

”Rarely do you have an opportunity to work with and get to know someone who is genuine, and you can trust with anything that you put before them,” Dan Breeden, Rockingham County School Board member said.

Dr. Scheikl reflected on his time as a teacher and superintendent at RCPS.

He noted just how much the school system means to the entire community.

”I fell in love with that community and again now it’s this connection with the Ag community that just means the world to me and for a community to be so accepting ... yeah I ended up spending by choice my entire career here,” Dr. Scheikl said.

At Monday’s meeting, Dr. Scheikl was gifted an “Oscar” trophy both small and a life-size cardboard cutout.

Dr. Scheikl is spending his last few days as superintendent preparing the person who will take his place.

Dr. Larry Shifflett who, in May, was announced as the new superintendent for RCPS.

Dr. Shifflett has been a part of RCPS since 1997.

He will officially take over the role of superintendent on July 1.

Monday night was also Dan Breeden’s last regular meeting as a member of the Rockingham County Public School Board.

