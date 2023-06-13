Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Dr. Oskar Scheikl given recognition at final school board meeting

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night was Dr. Oskar Scheikl’s last regular school board meeting as the Rockingham County Public School’s (RCPS) superintendent.

He started his career with RCPS in 1995 as a teacher at Broadway High School.

Dr. Scheikl was appointed superintendent in 2017 and has held that position ever since.

Dr. Scheikl announced in Sept 2022 that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.

His final days as superintendent are coming to an end as his contract is up at the end of June.

Monday night, school board members gave recognition to Dr. Scheikl’s years of service with Rockingham County.

”Rarely do you have an opportunity to work with and get to know someone who is genuine, and you can trust with anything that you put before them,” Dan Breeden, Rockingham County School Board member said.

Dr. Scheikl reflected on his time as a teacher and superintendent at RCPS.

He noted just how much the school system means to the entire community.

”I fell in love with that community and again now it’s this connection with the Ag community that just means the world to me and for a community to be so accepting ... yeah I ended up spending by choice my entire career here,” Dr. Scheikl said.

At Monday’s meeting, Dr. Scheikl was gifted an “Oscar” trophy both small and a life-size cardboard cutout.

Dr. Scheikl is spending his last few days as superintendent preparing the person who will take his place.

Dr. Larry Shifflett who, in May, was announced as the new superintendent for RCPS.

Dr. Shifflett has been a part of RCPS since 1997.

He will officially take over the role of superintendent on July 1.

Monday night was also Dan Breeden’s last regular meeting as a member of the Rockingham County Public School Board.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
Fatal Crash
One dead after crash near Staunton
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier...
‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash
The family-owned franchise known for its large cookies and weekly rotating flavors is located...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The annual colonial trades fair is returning to Fort Harrison this weekend.
Fort Harrison holding annual Trades Fair Saturday, learning for all ages
Dr. Oskar Scheikl given recognition at final school board meeting
Fort Harrison holding annual Trades Fair Saturday, learning for all ages
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
No humidity again this week