Dublin man hit and killed by train

(KKTV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dublin man has died after being hit by a train Monday.

It happened on Norfolk Southern tracks in the area of 5982 Old Route 11, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who was hit and killed has been identified as Brian Chrisley, 39.

The incident remains under investigation. Dublin Police, Dublin Fire and Pulaski County Public Safety aided in Monday’s response.

