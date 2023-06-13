Free helpline available during Loneliness Awareness Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week is Loneliness Awareness Week - a time dedicated to raising awareness and creating supportive communities.

Mom and entrepreneur, Cindy Johnson, says loneliness can kill.

Cindy lost her stepdaughter, Rylie, back in 2021. She founded Pyx Health - a virtual platform that can connect people to the help they need.

“It’s just like depression, there’s a scale. So for the folks we’re loneliness is actually hurting their lives and their health. Because now after the pandemic, there’s science to prove that the brain rewires to believe that no one can help you. No one understands like it’s like no one understands my plight, which was definitely the case with my stepdaughter, my medicine doesn’t help my doctor can’t help. I’m alone in this in this in this universe of pain. My stepdaughter ended up passing away and she really died of from her mental health struggles. And I, I am on a mission to make sure that this doesn’t happen to any other family,” Johnson said.

This week, Pyx has a free helpline anyone can call - 855-799-0700

If you or someone you know is experiencing an emergency, call 911 instead.

