Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash

FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was flown to the hospital after a rollover crash in Mount Clare Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to the rollover crash on Andell Rd. in Mount Clare just before 8 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

911 officials say one person was entrapped in the car that rolled over.

One person was flown to the hospital by HealthNet for injuries sustained in the crash, officials say. Their condition is unknown.

Responding agencies include Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Division of Highways, and Anmoore, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood fire departments.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
The Staunton Police Department says they responded to an alleged stabbing in Staunton over the...
Staunton Police Department responds to stabbing over the weekend
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged

Latest News

Report: Child given hot sauce as punishment at Bennettsville daycare
27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hopewell; suspect in custody
wound care
Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain