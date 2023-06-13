One week since Richmond mass shooting, police asking community for help

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s only been a week since the tragic mass shooting in Richmond, and there is still a long road to recovery ahead.

Investigators continue to track down tips while the victims’ families prepare for celebrations of life this week.

The Richmond Police Department is still limited on how much information can be shared due to the investigation. They say the goal is to establish the facts to deliver a solid case to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecution.

RPD is calling on the community to help gather information and is asking witnesses to send any photos, video or tips related to the shooting that left two deceased, five wounded by gunshot and twelve others with minor injuries.

The public is encouraged to upload photos or videos to the website established by FBI Richmond. People can also call the tip line at (804) 646-6741.

RPD says detectives are identifying and interviewing potential witnesses.

“They all have collectively come together in Richmond, FBI, they are all looking at all of these matters because this was a mass shooting here in the city of Richmond,” Jackson-Smith family liaison Charles Willis said.

Families, city leaders and police are now collectively calling for an end to gun violence since the tragic mass shooting outside the Altria Theater that took the lives of Huguenot High student Shawn Jackson and his step-dad, Renzo Smith.

Willis says the families are growing stronger every day, and the mother and wife of the victims are at the point of acceptance of the situation, now preparing for a “Celebration of Life” set for Thursday at Speaking Spirit Ministries.

Willis says anyone is welcome as long as they come with love. He says to show unity in the family, people can wear black, red and/or white.

“We ask them to also come with a frame of mind of love, peace and harmony. And that’s what the family is definitely asking, and the mother has said that so often that she wants folks that come peacefully and be peaceful not to retaliate,” Willis said.

City Councilor Stephanie Lynch says there have been conversations all week, from police headquarters to city hall, on how to fight gun violence in the city effectively. She wants this tragedy to be a wake-up call for legislators and state leaders so that real change can be seen.

“We’re doing it with very little budget, we’re doing it with very, very little resources, and we’re doing it with a school system that is stretched to its absolute brink. But we cannot do it alone. We need the state and federal partners that those policymakers to put common sense gun laws and gun control measures in place,” Lynch said.

She says she is working on a budget in the city to put money towards programs to help young people, and she hopes to see some progress by the end of the summer.

