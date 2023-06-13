Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Police: 9 people hurt in Denver shooting; suspect in custody

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several people, according to police.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night to claim their first NBA title.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the shooting was connected to any postgame celebrations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
No humidity again this week
Demietriek Scott, 47, was reported missing Saturday and then dead Monday. Hours after reports...
Missing New Orleans chef turns up alive after reports of his death
Kairan Quazi, 14, will graduate from college with a degree in computer science and engineering....
14-year-old boy set to graduate college, start job at SpaceX
Boy, 14, about to graduate college calls mom his biggest supporter