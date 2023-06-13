Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Report: Child given hot sauce as punishment at Bennettsville daycare

(WJHG)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two employees at a Bennettsville daycare face charges relating to alleged unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to the Bennettsville Police Department, police were called to the First United Methodist Church on E. Main Street on Friday where an employee told officers the child’s mother called, upset, alleging a daycare employee put hot sauce in her son’s mouth as a punishment.

According to the report, the child told his mother about the “punishment,” saying it made him sick and he was forced to clean it up.

The employee said she watched a video that allegedly showed the incident and was “disturbed,” the report states.

The employee told officers

According to the report, the video depicts a boy who appeared upset and was pushing chairs, “not wanting to listen.” The employee then allegedly grabbed the boy by his arm and forcibly pulled him over to a storage area.

The employee is then seen reaching into a cubbing hole and pulling out a clear plastic bag of liquid, then forcing some of the liquid into the boy’s mouth.

The report says the boy began crying and the employee continued forcing the liquid into his mouth for several minutes before taking the boy back to his seat.

As he was taken back to his seat, the child is seen on video spitting or vomiting, the report states. He is then taken back to the storage area for cleaning supplies to wipe up what he spit out.

The employee was identified in the report as Latavia Kelley, 20, of Bennettsville.

According to the report, the child’s parents also called the Bennettsville Police Department to report the incident.

Police charged Kelley with unlawful conduct toward a child. A second employee, Liqueena Jacobs, 30, of Bennettsville, is charged with failure to report.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
The Staunton Police Department says they responded to an alleged stabbing in Staunton over the...
Staunton Police Department responds to stabbing over the weekend
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged

Latest News

27-year-old Theonta Rashad Fortune was taken to Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Man stabbed multiple times in Hopewell; suspect in custody
wound care
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain