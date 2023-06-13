Draw Your Weather
Tweetsie Railroad gives families chance to meet Thomas the Tank Engine

A fun (and educational) opportunity for families to entertain children in the coming weeks
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine(Thomas the Tank Engine)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tweetsie Railroad is welcoming a special visitor this weekend that families will enjoy.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be pulling up to the station June 15 – 18 and will give families and interactive train ride as well as a day full of fun activities.

A pair of characters joined Here @ Home to explain more about the event with Sir Topham Hatt and Calico Clint stopping by to answer questions.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance with Adults (13+) costing $60 and children (3-12) $40.

A Day with Thomas https://tweetsie.com/special-events/day-out-with-thomas

