Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 troops injured

Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat...
Soldiers with Alpha Troop, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, make their way to an oil production facility to meet with its management team, in the Central Command area of responsibility, on Oct. 27, 2020.(Source: U.S. Army/Jensen Guillory)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) - A helicopter “mishap” in northeast Syria over the weekend left 22 United States service members injured, the U.S. military said Tuesday, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

The military statement said the service members were receiving treatment and 10 have been moved to “higher care facilities” outside the region.

It said that “a helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in the injuries of various degrees of 22 U.S. service members,” and the accident occurred Sunday and is under investigation, “although no enemy fire was reported.”

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors. U.S. forces advise and assist the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd
Police inspect a bus on its side near the town of Greta following a crash in the Hunter Valley,...
Bus carrying wedding guests rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25; driver charged
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, shots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, front...
Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 94-89 to win first NBA Championship
Dr. Scheikl announced in Sept 2022 that he would be retiring at the end of this school year.
Dr. Oskar Scheikl given recognition at final school board meeting
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident
The annual colonial trades fair is returning to Fort Harrison this weekend.
Fort Harrison holding annual Trades Fair Saturday, learning for all ages