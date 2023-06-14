Augusta County gets a recharter of the TRIAD program indefinitely

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce accepted and signed a new recharter of the TRIAD program through the Office of the Attorney General.

The TRIAD program is a legal program aimed to help elderly people and their families as they get older. This programming works closely with law enforcement, first responders, government agencies and other senior-care facilities.

Courtney Thompson, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said the need for this program is high in Augusta County, as a lot of retirees move to the county and need access to these resources to not only settle in but to stay safe from common abuse and phishing tactics.

“It’s important to note how many people are still getting scammed. We see a lot of scams involving elderly people,” Thompson said. “They want to trust people; they want to trust the person on the other side of that email or that phone call is legitimate, and they want to believe them. WE Help them when they get strange phone calls or emails or they won a prize, just ask those questions.”

The TRIAD program was created when the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Sherrifs’ Association (NSA) agreed to increase protections for elderly people.

Not only do the programs offer tangible resources, Thompson said the Chamber of Commerce and other agencies will offer education to both elderly people and their families of them as well. These programs can range from elderly abuse workshops to learning how to cope with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“There will be a lot of education, a lot of opportunities for caretakers and the elder to get resources they need and learn how not to end up in fraudulent scam opportunities,” Thompson said. “That’s the goal is to stop it before it happens which is why we work so closely with law enforcement.”

Community partners work with the Chamber of Commerce to give elderly people the same access to resources as everyone else.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.