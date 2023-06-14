Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Budget debate continues with no deal in sight

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(WHSV)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s doubtful Virginia will see a deal on state spending before the new budget year begins on July 1, but both sides are jockeying for position in case we see a special session of the General Assembly in the weeks ahead.

There is no danger of a state government shutdown, because lawmakers are weighing amendments to the two-year budget they passed in 2022.

But they haven’t allocated billions of dollars that would pay for tax relief, fund salary increases and support public education and many other programs that depend on state aid.

Virginia Democrats have been travelling the state calling for a budget agreement that would provide an additional billion dollars for schools.

Governor Youngkin wants a similar amount for tax relief.

And when Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings briefed members of the Senate money committees Tuesday morning, he was asked if recent concerns about the nation’s debt limit or the possibility of a recession had changed the equation on tax relief.

“We’ve got money in the bank to deal with those unexpected things,” Cummings told lawmakers. “We think we’re prepared for what could be a worse outcome than the world believes and based on that we still have confidence we have the resources to be able to execute on the plan.”

There’s no word on when negotiators might reach an agreement on the budget amendments and no word on when Governor Youngkin might call a special session. But we are hearing more speculation that once the June primaries are behind us, movement on the state budget could be possible once again.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Dublin man hit and killed by train

Latest News

They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
Glenn Youngkin.
Poll: Voters concerned about direction of the state and nation; Youngkin approval rating down; Biden approval up slightly