Four Wilson Memorial girls soccer players named to VHSL Class 3 all-state team

(WHSV) - The VHSL announced the Class 3 all-state teams for boys and girls soccer and a few players from The Valley were selected.

Wilson Memorial had four players selected to the all-state team. Senior defenseman Carley Piller was named first-team all-state. Named to second-team all-state was sophomore forward Asia Knight along with sophomore C.C. Robinson, and junior goalie Kayla Karnes.

Spotswood senior Daniel Romanchuck was named second-team all state boys team.

To view the Class 3 Girls Soccer All-State team, click here.

To view the Class 3 Boys Soccer All-State team, click here.

