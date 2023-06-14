Draw Your Weather
Four Wilson Memorial girls soccer players named to VHSL Class 3 all-state team

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The VHSL announced the Class 3 all-state teams for boys and girls soccer and a few players from The Valley were selected.

Wilson Memorial had four players selected to the all-state team. Senior defenseman Carley Piller was named first-team all-state. Named to second-team all-state was sophomore forward Asia Knight along with sophomore C.C. Robinson, and junior goalie Kayla Karnes.

Spotswood senior Daniel Romanchuck was named second-team all state boys team.

To view the Class 3 Girls Soccer All-State team, click here.

To view the Class 3 Boys Soccer All-State team, click here.

