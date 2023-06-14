Harrisonburg Farmers Market launches ‘Sunset Market’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market will launch a new addition to their market lineup. Organizers say The Sunset Market is a rebrand of their monthly Thursday Evening Market from years past, and a twist on HFM’s Tuesday and Saturday markets.

The Sunset Market will feature some of HFM’s regular vendors, as well as a few new members, accompanied by live music, food trucks, community and kids activities, and more. The market will take place at the Turner Pavilion, which has been the market location for 15 years.

Market manager Halee Jones says the event brings a new opportunity to experience the Harrisonburg Farmers’ Market for those who can’t make it to the Tuesday and Saturday markets and those who want to come out and enjoy music, have dinner and join in some community activities.

“We’re hoping that one it’ll be a great place for families to just come and have a nice evening and also get some grocery shopping done or two, just catch the people on their way home from work wanting to stop by and get some fresh local goods like they wouldn’t normally be able to do with our other markets,” Jones said.

The Sunset Market is a monthly event running from June through September every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Dates are as follows:

June 15

July 20

August 17

September 21

For more information, visit www.HarrisonburgFarmersMarket.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.