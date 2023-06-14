Harrisonburg Fire Department purchases ballistic protection equipment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department recently purchased 29 sets of ballistic protection equipment, designed to provide firefighters, who are also trained as EMTs and paramedics, with needed protection during response to hostile incidents.

HFD’s Deputy Chief Stephen Morris says when he started his career 27 years ago, this type of equipment wasn’t even a thought, but with the increase of incidents like active shooter situations, the gear is a necessary step to advance safety and response time.

“By having this equipment it allows us to enter a hostile environment or incident scene a little quicker to provide lifesaving care, without it we’d have to wait until the scene was totally secure,” Morris said.

The sets consist of a plate carrier (vest) designed to stop rifle rounds and a ballistic helmet. The gear will be carried on HFD’s engines, ladder truck, and fire marshal and command vehicles.

“That gives us one for every riding position but also gives us three extra for incoming off-duty personnel or special teams like the UAV team and such,” Morris said.

Morris says over the last decade, HFD and local law enforcement, including Harrisonburg and James Madison University Police Departments, have been working closely and training together annually in preparedness to respond to active incidents. He adds the addition of ballistic protection for HFD enhances the department’s relationship with local law enforcement to jointly provide a critical service to the community.

