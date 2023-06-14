Harrisonburg hangs on for 10-9 win over Waynesboro
(WHSV) - A four-run fifth inning was the difference for the Harrisonburg Turks to defeat the Waynesboro Generals 10-9 on Tuesday night.
Camden Hill had 3 RBIs and Miles Hartsfield went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Turks.
Waynesboro entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 10-5 and scored four runs to climb back in the game before ultimately coming up short.
Sean Shelley led the Generals at the plate, going 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
Waynesboro hosts Charlottesville on Wednesday night while Harrisonburg returns home to take on Culpeper.
Other scores from Tuesday night’s games across the Valley Baseball League are below.
