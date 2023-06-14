Harrisonburg lifeguard training boost goes on duty in regional collaboration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation’s team of lifeguards are helping keep people safe at other pools across the region by offering a space for proper training.

The work is possible with some reshuffling in the schedules that everyone on the team finds worth it.

“This year, our hiring was really strong. We taught a ton of classes - internally and externally. We have seven instructors on staff that can all certified, and we also are one of the few facilities that has a lifeguard instructor trainer so that we can get more instructors in the ecosystem as well,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Aquatics Manager Andrew Morris said.

The Town of Broadway is the wading in on this resource. The extra layer of training has Broadway officials more excited for a safety resource of its own.

“We also have an in-service program that is scheduled for later this weekend. It’s goanna give our lifeguards and management staff a refresher, just to make sure that everyone’s up to date on those safety protocols and those life-saving skills that are just important,” Town of Broadway Deputy Manager Cari Orebaugh said

Everyone involved finds that the lifeguard shortage is going to be battled in different ways every summer.

Officials said providing the most training to get the most lifeguards back out is the best thing they can do to help everybody in the community.

