‘I look for them to get even better.’ Optimism surrounds JMU softball program after first season in Sun Belt

James Madison pitcher Kylah Berry high-fives catcher Bella Henzler and infielder Abbie Campbell...
James Madison pitcher Kylah Berry high-fives catcher Bella Henzler and infielder Abbie Campbell against Appalachian State on April 28, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday marks World Softball Day which makes for the perfect opportunity to look back on the 2023 season for the James Madison softball program.

Completing its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, JMU finished the season 28-19 with a 13-11 record in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes featured a a lot of youth. A total of 14 freshmen and sophomores made up the roster. Some notable freshman contributors included infielder KK Mathis, catcher Bella Henzler, and pitcher Kylah Berry. Mathis a first-team All-Conference selection, started all 46 games at second base. She had a .349 batting average.

JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne is optimistic about the future of the program.

“Having gone through last year, which was a very trying and challenging year for the team, I was concerned about could we rebound and be competitive this year,” said Bourne. “I was really pleased about how they played in this first year. I look for them to get even better. It’ll be a matter of time until they’re competing at the very top of the league.”

