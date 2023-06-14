Draw Your Weather
“It’s a sad day for America” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a Miami courtroom Tuesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Dublin Tuesday afternoon to welcome the expansion and investment into Pulaski County by “Fireworks by Grucci” and “Pyrotechnique by Grucci.”

Youngkin spoke with area media after the event, sharing his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s arraignment in a Miami courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

“This is unprecedented and never before has a former president been indicted by federal charges and I do firmly believe that it’s a sad day for America. We see America divided yet again and I know because I hear from so many Virginians, and I can imagine all Americans see this this two tiered justice system and it doesn’t make sense. And so, it undermines the credibility of our justice system and people’s faith in it and I think that’s something that we all should keep in mind as we watch these legal proceedings unfold. That the faith in our justice system is critical and I think that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to reestablish it.”

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon on felony charges related to being in possession of classified documents, including allegedly refusing to give the documents back to the Justice Department.

