Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a crash in Franklin County Monday.

The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road.

27-year-old Ronald Patterson was driving a Chevy Suburban west on Six Mile Road when he lost control of the Suburban, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected crossing the center, and hit a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Yamaha motorcycle, according to police. Patterson ran from the scene, but was arrested a short time later.

The driver of the Yamaha, 31-year James Benjamin Trail, of Ferrum, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kawasaki driver was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Patterson was charged with Felony Hit and Run.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.