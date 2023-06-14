Draw Your Weather
Police: Man tries to kidnap child near Northern Va. elementary school

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man attempted to kidnap a child walking to a playground near a Northern Va. elementary school Tuesday, according to police.

At 4:15 p.m., a 10-year-old was walking near Island Creek Elementary School in Fairfax County when a man reportedly grabbed the child by the arm.

Police said the child was able to pull away and run back to the school.

Officers searched the area with a K9 and helicopter, but the man has not been found.

Police are asking people who live in the area to look at the home surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

