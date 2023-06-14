Draw Your Weather
Senior Cool Care program offers free fans and AC’s to low-income seniors

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Program for Aging Services offers free AC units and fans to low-income senior citizens in Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge Counties.

VPAS works with elderly people and their families to provide services to make their lives better. They provide educational resources and tangible resources like the Senior Cool Care program to ensure the health and well-being of senior citizens.

Janice Gentry, director of senior services at VPAS, said these air conditioners and fans not only help elderly people be comfortable, but it can help people who have trouble breathing.

“When you’re struggling for breath and you’re uncomfortable and sweating and everything it diminishes your overall health and makes you discouraged. We want people’s living to be conducive to their health and welfare,” Gentry said.

Gentry said the AC units and fans are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“When the days get hot, it’s much more comfortable to be in air-conditioned space but with older people a lot of the time they have health conditions specifically ones that affect their breathing often makes it adversely affect them,” Gentry said.

More information and how to sign up for the program can be found here.

