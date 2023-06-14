Spongy Moths causing defoliation among Oak Trees in areas of Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) An invasive insect species called Spongy Moths are causing defoliation on Oak Trees and other hardwood trees.

Shenandoah National Park biologist Rolf Gubler said Spongy Moths eat through the leaves of primarily Oak Trees but will feed on on other hardwood trees.

“We are seeing moderate to heavy spongy moth defoliation in portions of the central district.” said Gubler.

Gubler said Spongy Moths are a non-native moth.

“We’ve seen Spongy Moth have spot outbreaks every 10 or 15 years in the park.” said Gubler. “The defoliating part of a Spongy Moth is when it is a caterpillar.” Gubler added.

Gubler added “Spongy Moth since about 1995 have been fairly controlled by a naturally occurring fungus called Entomophaga Maimaiga.”

Gubler said the fairly dry Springs over the last three years have suppressed the fungus, which allowed the Spongy Moths to thrive.

“They are called shot hole feeders where they created these holes in the leaves. So they are eating the Oak Trees and other hardwood trees, they are stressing those three.” said Gubler.

Gubler said they have not seen a lot of Oak Trees die yet but they have seen a lot of defoliation.

“Many of these Oaks will refoliate. Many will survive some will de.” said Gubler.

“There is not we need to do, we need to ride this out, it is a non native pest but it is naturalized.” said Gubler.

