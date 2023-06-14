Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania County mother has pleaded guilty after her 4-year-old son apparently overdosed on THC gummies last year.

Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought medical help sooner.

Clements’s son died at VCU Medical Center back in May of 2022 after suffering a medical emergency two days before at a Spotsylvania home.

Detectives learned that the child’s toxicity levels showed a high level of THC, making detectives believe that the child ate a large number of THC gummies.

Clements was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended on an involuntary charge.

