Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies

Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought...
Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought medical help sooner.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania County mother has pleaded guilty after her 4-year-old son apparently overdosed on THC gummies last year.

Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought medical help sooner.

Clements’s son died at VCU Medical Center back in May of 2022 after suffering a medical emergency two days before at a Spotsylvania home.

Detectives learned that the child’s toxicity levels showed a high level of THC, making detectives believe that the child ate a large number of THC gummies.

Clements was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended on an involuntary charge.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Dublin man hit and killed by train

Latest News

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS...
Police: Man tries to kidnap child near Northern Va. elementary school
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
No humidity again rest of this week
Farmers Market in Harrisonburg, Va.
Harrisonburg Farmers Market launches ‘Sunset Market’
SSG Jaime Contreras was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, but stationed at Fort Liberty, North...
Fort Jackson launches investigation into death of 82nd Airborne Division soldier