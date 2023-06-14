Strasburg Town Council approves funding for the Tribute to Trent Skate Park

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A skate park is officially coming to the town of Strasburg.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade.

Tuesday night, Strasburg Town Council voted to help the skate park committee with the funding.

Town residents have worked to gather much of the funding for this project themselves.

Strasburg Town Council approved the extra funding up to $145,000.

Once the final vote came down from town council to approve the funding needed to give this project the go ahead, cheers erupted from the crowd in attendance at the meeting.

The idea for this skate park came as a way to remember Trent Williams, a Strasburg boy who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012.

”We’ve done our best to answer your questions quell your fears and remind you that we are still here after more setbacks than I care to count ... this is a permanent installation that will serve all ages and background through a variety of activities for generations to come,” Wyatt Vaughn, member of the skate park committee said.

The $145,000 came from ARPA funding.

The skate park group is still working to gather its own funding on top of the town’s allotment.

There will be an amendment to take these funds out of holding and add them into the 2024 budget.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.