Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Strasburg Town Council approves funding for the Tribute to Trent Skate Park

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A skate park is officially coming to the town of Strasburg.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade.

Tuesday night, Strasburg Town Council voted to help the skate park committee with the funding.

Town residents have worked to gather much of the funding for this project themselves.

Strasburg Town Council approved the extra funding up to $145,000.

Once the final vote came down from town council to approve the funding needed to give this project the go ahead, cheers erupted from the crowd in attendance at the meeting.

The idea for this skate park came as a way to remember Trent Williams, a Strasburg boy who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012.

”We’ve done our best to answer your questions quell your fears and remind you that we are still here after more setbacks than I care to count ... this is a permanent installation that will serve all ages and background through a variety of activities for generations to come,” Wyatt Vaughn, member of the skate park committee said.

The $145,000 came from ARPA funding.

The skate park group is still working to gather its own funding on top of the town’s allotment.

There will be an amendment to take these funds out of holding and add them into the 2024 budget.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
FILE PHOTO of HealthNet
One person flown to the hospital after rollover crash
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Dublin man hit and killed by train

Latest News

The Mary Louise Fisher Breast Center is ready to support patients in the Valley.
Augusta Health Foundation unveils name of new outpatient pavilion
Augusta Health Foundation unveils name of new outpatient pavilion
Strasburg Town Council approves funding for the Tribute to Trent Skate Park
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
No humidity again this week