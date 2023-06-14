SWAT suspect under arrest after holding 3 children, woman against their will: court docs

Previous coverage in video above

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An armed SWAT standoff suspect is under arrest Wednesday morning after terrorizing a woman and her three children during a standoff at an East Price Hill home, court records show.

Thong Van Dang, 66, is held without bond on multiple charges at the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was booked in at about 2 a.m.

Cincinnati police responded to his home in the 1000 block of McPherson Avenue after a report that he fired shots about 8:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Dang refused to let an adult and three juveniles leave the residence and fired several rounds inside the home, causing them to fear for their safety, police wrote in court records.

He barricaded inside the home with victims, so SWAT responded, according to police.

The SWAT team tried to coax him into surrendering.

SWAT officers were seen walking three children out of the home at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Dang was taken into custody without further incident shortly after, police wrote in court records filed early Wednesday.

Police charged him with four counts each of abduction and aggravated menacing; and one count each of discharging a firearm within city limits and illegally having a gun due to a previous felony conviction, trafficking in drugs, court records show.

Dang is scheduled to appear before a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge at 9 a.m.

We just saw SWAT running with three children from the scene. This was seconds after police confirmed to me there is a man inside with a gun with three additional people. @FOX19 https://t.co/kosDiCsJz2 — Courtney King (@CourtReportKing) June 14, 2023

Dang is a repeat offender with 20 previous arrests since June 19, 1999, that put him at the Hamilton County Justice Center, jail records show.

We asked the jail for all of his mug shots on file and they sent us 21, including the one from his arrest overnight after the SWAT standoff.

Most recently, Dang was charged with domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia (a crack pipe) on Aug. 24, 2021, court records show.

A judge issued a temporary protection order that Cincinnati police requested requiring him to stay away from a female that a criminal complaint says he “chased around (a) front yard trying to hurt her.”

However, the domestic violence charge was dismissed and the temporary protection order was canceled on Sept. 1, 2021, court records show.

Two attempts each to serve the victim and another female with subpoenas to testify against him were returned despite them being served as their usual places of employment, the docket states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.