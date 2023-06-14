Draw Your Weather
Trip to Omaha is personal for UVA Coach O’Connor

Coach Brian O'Connor
Coach Brian O'Connor
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers boarded their flight to Omaha for the College World Series early Wednesday, June 14.

The trip is personal for Coach Brian O’Connor: It’s a return to his hometown.

“I am looking forward to seeing my mom,” the coach said.

O’Connor’s father, John, past away in November at the age of 82 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. The coach was away from the Cavaliers for about 10 days in the fall, and only talked to the team briefly about the importance of family.

“They all have family members here watching the game. Whenever we’re done today, go tell them how much you love them,” O’Connor said.

The coach says he wishes his friend Les Disharoon was here to see this year’s team success. The man for whom Disharoon Park is named in his honor died in April at 90 years old.

“He was in his luxury box for every game we played in this stadium,” O’Connor said. “He loved these kids, he loved supporting them. He made a huge impact on our baseball program, and I know he is up there right now and smiling down on this team right now and very, very proud.”

This is Coach O’Connor’s sixth time bringing Virginia to Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

