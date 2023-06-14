Turner Ashby tabs Cornwell as next girls basketball coach

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby has found its next head girls basketball coach and its someone who’s extremely familiar with the program.

Jami Cornwell, a Turner Ashby Hall of Famer and 1999 graduate, will serve as the next head coach of the program, the school announced on Tuesday.

Turner Ashby High School is proud to announce that Coach Cornwell has been named the Head Girls Basketball Coach at Turner Ashby. She is a 1999 graduate of Turner Ashby High School and currently teaches in the Social Studies Department at TA. pic.twitter.com/p2Vzz9b621 — TA Activities (@TAHS_Activities) June 13, 2023

As a player at Turner Ashby, Cornwell was the State AA Player of the Year and helped lead the Knights to a state championship. Cornwell had previously been serving as an assistant coach on Rob Lovell’s staff.

Lovell announced his retirement as head coach last month.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.