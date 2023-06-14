Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Turner Ashby tabs Cornwell as next girls basketball coach

Turner Ashby High School
Turner Ashby High School(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby has found its next head girls basketball coach and its someone who’s extremely familiar with the program.

Jami Cornwell, a Turner Ashby Hall of Famer and 1999 graduate, will serve as the next head coach of the program, the school announced on Tuesday.

As a player at Turner Ashby, Cornwell was the State AA Player of the Year and helped lead the Knights to a state championship. Cornwell had previously been serving as an assistant coach on Rob Lovell’s staff.

Lovell announced his retirement as head coach last month.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire graphic
Firefighters battling wildfire at Great North Mountain
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
generic fire truck
Six people displaced by Monday morning fire
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend.
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

Latest News

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Four Wilson Memorial girls soccer players named to VHSL Class 3 all-state team
James Madison pitcher Kylah Berry high-fives catcher Bella Henzler and infielder Abbie Campbell...
‘I look for them to get even better.’ Optimism surrounds JMU softball program after first season in Sun Belt
Fans at Disharoon Park
UVA baseball sets attendance records, fans help ‘Hoos reach the CWS
Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season
Dane Pedersen signs contract extension with JMU through 2026-27 season