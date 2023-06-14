Turner Ashby tabs Cornwell as next girls basketball coach
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby has found its next head girls basketball coach and its someone who’s extremely familiar with the program.
Jami Cornwell, a Turner Ashby Hall of Famer and 1999 graduate, will serve as the next head coach of the program, the school announced on Tuesday.
As a player at Turner Ashby, Cornwell was the State AA Player of the Year and helped lead the Knights to a state championship. Cornwell had previously been serving as an assistant coach on Rob Lovell’s staff.
Lovell announced his retirement as head coach last month.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.