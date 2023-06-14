Draw Your Weather
Two dead, one injured after Friday’s tractor trailer crash in Staunton

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were injured and one was dead on the scene after a tractor-trailer accident in Staunton on Friday, June 9, according to the Staunton Police Department (SPD).

SPD said authorities responded to a traffic accident, that involved three people, at the intersection of VA-262 (Woodrow Wilson Pkwy) and Shutterlee Mill Road.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries, but Christopher Lamont Barbour died at the scene and SkyLee, a 12-year-old girl, who was airlifted to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Brandy Cummings-Strickler, SkyLee’s mom, is in Charlottesville with her daughter as she recovers from her injuries. She said that her husband, SkyLee’s biological father and she alternate who’s in the hospital with SkyLee.

“My husband is her go-to person, every time they go to switch her, flip her, move her, she wiggles her right finger and that means I love you, but her and Brian always move their right finger and middle finger at the same time,” Cummings-Strickler said. “When she does that it means she wants Brian. He’s only been able to go home once to be with our 15-year-old daughter.”

Cummings-Strickler said that UVA Medical Center has supported them beyond the medical care.

“The hospital gave us some vouchers for food and the GoFundMe hopefully give us enough to get a vehicle because the first bill to go was my car insurance,” Cummings-Strickler said.

Cummings-Strickler said the GoFundMe will go to out-of-pocket costs and other essentials for the family.

"The hospital gave us some vouchers food and the GoFundMe hopefully will give us enough to get a vehicle because the first bill to go was my car insurance," Cummings-Strickler said.

