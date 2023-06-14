Draw Your Weather
Waynesboro Man appears in Court on animals seized from property

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Carl Lentz appeared in Augusta County General District Court for a hearing on whether or not the animals would stay at the shelter.

WHSV was present at the hearing.

The Commonwealth asked the witness to go through every animal that was seized and to explain their condition.

According to her testimony, most of the animals were infested with fleas and ticks. Many animals, especially the cats, had eye issues, and many animals were underweight. Some animals had dental issues and one dog had a heart murmur.

Lentz represented himself at the hearing and said the animals were well taken care of. He added they were seized from his property without his consent.

All 47 animals were surrendered and Lentz was prohibited from owning companion animals. Lentz stated that he plans to appeal the decision.

