47 animals surrendered at Augusta County court hearing, what’s next?

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Waynesboro man appeared in court on Monday where 47 animals were surrendered to the County.

Carl Lentz said at the hearing that he plans to note an appeal on the decision.

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Tim Martin, said if Lentz chooses to appeal, there will be another court hearing on the matter, but this time at Circuit Court.

Martin added that Lentz would have 10 days from the hearing to decide to note an appeal on the decision.

”He will have another hearing just like the one yesterday, but that hearing would happen in circuit court and circuit court everything is recorded. So, folks have a right to appeal things from district court where things aren’t recorded to circuit court where things are.” said Martin.

Lentz is expected to appear in court in July on his criminal charges.

“When you are charged with a felony your general district court hearing is just a preliminary hearing and all that happens there it is informal, and the commonwealth has to establish probable cause for it to precede to a grand jury.” said Martin.

