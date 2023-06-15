Draw Your Weather
Charlottesville acquires new affordable housing unit

Charlottesville City Council approved the purchase of a home in the city to keep it as affordable housing.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council approved the purchase of a home in the city to keep it as affordable housing. It’s one of many units that the city is trying to keep at affordable costs.

“Going on the market, it was likely if someone bought it, that the rent could easily be tripled. They would no longer be able to afford it,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

That’s when the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority (CRHA) stepped in, asking the city to buy 100 Harris Road to keep the rent low.

“Purchasing the property allows it to stay affordable, and also long term allows for the expansion of affordable housing in Charlottesville,” Payne said.

If the house had been sold the rent would have increased from $750 a month to more than $1200 a month.

It is typical practice for the CRHA to keep an eye on the housing market.

“Are there places that have lower rents right now that are at risk of someone buying it and increasing rents by three, four times? Are there strategic locations to expand affordable housing in Charlottesville? The city hasn’t formalized it as much as I hope we will, but we’re definitely thinking about land acquisition,” Payne said.

Payne hopes in the future a property like this would be added to a “land bank.”

“[A land bank] is basically an entity that is more easily able to acquire land that is on the open market, and then it can partner with a community land trust, housing authority, or a nonprofit to then build housing on that land,” Payne said.

It’s a strategy that cities like Richmond and Burlington, Vermont have started.

“It really is effective at preventing gentrification displacement and opening up both rental and homeownership opportunities for people who are again nurses, teachers who are making minimum wage, who right now are largely just completely shut out of our housing market,” Payne said.

