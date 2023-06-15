Crash on I-81 S causing delays, lane closure near Staunton

AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - One southbound lane on Interstate 81 at MM 215.6 is closed because of a crash.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of the crash, and the south left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Backups are reportedly around 4.5 miles as of 2:56 p.m., VDOT says.

Update: Crash: SB on I-81 at MM215.6 (2.0mi north of US-11N Exit213) in Augusta Co. 1 SB travel lane closed. Delay 4 mi. 2:50PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) June 15, 2023

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.