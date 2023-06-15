Crash on I-81 S causing delays, lane closure near Staunton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Va. (WHSV) - One southbound lane on Interstate 81 at MM 215.6 is closed because of a crash.
VDOT says drivers can expect delays because of the crash, and the south left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder are closed.
Backups are reportedly around 4.5 miles as of 2:56 p.m., VDOT says.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
