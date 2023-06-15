Frontier Culture Museum makes a flag in a day for Flag Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14 every year.

Wednesday, the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton tried its hand at making an entire American Flag by hand in one day.

“I’m going to cut out the sleeve to put it on the pole here pretty shortly and we’re going to see if we can actually physically fly it on a pole by the end of the day,” Sam McGinty, head tailor and costume coordinator at Frontier Culture Museum said.

Stitch by stich and seam by seam four people worked to create an American Flag Wednesday at the Frontier Culture Museum.

“When we’re looking at the 18th century when they’re deciding on an American Flag the proposition of actually sewing 13 stripes together is a pretty tall tale,” McGinty said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the American Flag was adopted on June 14, 1777.

“This wasn’t too much of a divergence the benefit is that with our shop here we have the infrastructure and the staff to set this up in a manner that would’ve been common to the period with having multiple people all working together toward the common end goal,” McGinty said.

This is the second year the tailors have set out to make a flag in a day.

They said last year majority of the flag was finished besides a few end seams, with an extra set of hands this year the tailors finished the full flag by 5 p.m.

“The people that made early flags are going to be tailors and seamstresses using their hours a little bit differently,” McGinty said.

The tailor-made flag will be on display at Frontier Culture Museum’s 4th of July programs.

