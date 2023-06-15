Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers

Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.(FSIS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage links that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, establishment, is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of “Beddar with Cheddar” pork sausage links that may be contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The pork sausage links were produced on Jan. 26, 2023.

The recall includes 14-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Johnsonville BEDDAR with CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage links MADE WITH 100% PREMIUM PORK” with a Best By 07/11/2023 C35 code date printed on the back.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 34224″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm received one consumer complaint about the product containing very thin strands of black plastic fibers.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of this product.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them and throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Staunton Police Department investigating a crash
One dead, two injured after Friday’s tractor trailer crash in Staunton
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought...
Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS...
Police: Man tries to kidnap child near Northern Va. elementary school

Latest News

Verona Community Food Pantry
“Pork for the Pantry” donates processed meat to local food pantries
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game...
Miami Heat, NBA investigating allegation that Conor McGregor assaulted a woman at Finals game
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives superior rating from AIB International