LIVE: 3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat

FOX19′s live broadcast is embedded above. Find our latest report from the scene below.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles have been shot in Monroe Township, according to Clermont County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

UC Air Care was called but told to stand down.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is no active shooter and no active threat to the community.

Multiple people who live nearby have told us they did not hear any gunshots.

“This place is always quiet. It’s a great neighborhood. Lots of kids playing at the park up there,” said neighbor Dan Thomas. “Never anything like this. Never.”

Thomas says he got home shortly after the shooting and couldn’t pull into his driveway because of the police presence.

“That’s horrible. That’s uncalled for. I don’t know what’s going on in this world. You get that mad, you walk away,” Thomas said.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.