Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

LIVE: 3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX19′s live broadcast is embedded above. Find our latest report from the scene below.

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Three juveniles have been shot in Monroe Township, according to Clermont County Dispatch.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

UC Air Care was called but told to stand down.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirms there is no active shooter and no active threat to the community.

Multiple people who live nearby have told us they did not hear any gunshots.

“This place is always quiet. It’s a great neighborhood. Lots of kids playing at the park up there,” said neighbor Dan Thomas. “Never anything like this. Never.”

Thomas says he got home shortly after the shooting and couldn’t pull into his driveway because of the police presence.

“That’s horrible. That’s uncalled for. I don’t know what’s going on in this world. You get that mad, you walk away,” Thomas said.

A man also opened fire at the Monroe Township Fire Station located across the road, dispatch confirms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Staunton Police Department investigating a crash
One dead, two injured after Friday’s tractor trailer crash in Staunton
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Authorities said the child could have been saved if his mother, Dorothy Clements, sought...
Spotsylvania mother sentenced in 4-year-old son’s death from THC gummies
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS...
Police: Man tries to kidnap child near Northern Va. elementary school

Latest News

Verona Community Food Pantry
“Pork for the Pantry” donates processed meat to local food pantries
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives superior rating from AIB International
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity continues
WHSV Weather