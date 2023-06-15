Low humidity continues

THURSDAY: Patchy fog to start. Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon, very warm and not breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 80s for the Valley. Partly cloudy and warm for the evening as temperatures fall into the 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s. An isolated shower overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s with a few showers. Rain will still not be widespread but it will be more than what we had on Wednesday. A few showers during the day but these will be very limited and not everyone sees rain. Once again these can lead to a downpour but it would be quick. A few storms are also possible with an isolated storm containing small hail but rain will not be widespread. Any shower will be quick, and then the sun might pop out. Any rain is much welcomed but measurable rain will be limited. Warm and windy for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph at times. Any shower should diminish by mid to late afternoon with more sunshine.

More clearing for the evening and warm with temperatures into the 70s. The breeze lightening up by sunset. Clear and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day and very warm for the afternoon but not humid. Breezy for the day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A nice and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Clear skies overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Mostly sunny. A very warm day but not humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A very nice Father’s Day. Partly cloudy and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start to the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. A very warm day with highs into the low to mid 80s, partly to mostly cloudy at times. Right now staying mainly dry ahead of our next system, only an isolated shower possible late in the day and still not humid. The humidity will increase overnight. Stay tuned for updates. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Potential for rain with our next system. Right now, we could be looking at some scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will stay mild but it will be feeling quite humid. Highs in the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy to start the day, mild, and humid with temperatures in the 60s. Another day with rain possible. As of right now, scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

