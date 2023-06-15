Draw Your Weather
Police: Toddler hospitalized after hit by cargo train in Henrico

Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom and John Hood
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating after they say a cargo train struck a toddler Wednesday evening.

Police say around 8 p.m., they received calls for a child hit by a train at the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues, right off Mechanicsville Turnpike in the North Highland Park area.

The toddler was taken to VCU Medical Center, where they are said to be in stable condition. Police say the train conductor worked to stop the train quickly and called for help.

Police are now working to identify the child’s parents and are asking the community to speak to their kids about the dangers of living near a railroad track.

“It’s illegal to actually trespass, but those with small children have conversations and hold their hands when you’re near these crossings because it’s a very dangerous situation,” said Henrico public information officer Matt Pecka.

At this time, no charges are pending.

The intersection is expected to be closed until police complete their investigation.

