"Pork for the Pantry" donates processed meat to local food pantries

Verona Community Food Pantry
Verona Community Food Pantry
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - “Pork for the Pantry” is a program where hogs are purchased from the Augusta County Market Animal Show from 4-H and FFA youth. Then the meat is donated back into the community.

This year Rockingham Cooperative, Chris Runion with Eddie Edward signs and the Republican Delegate from Virginia’s 25th District, along with Augusta Petroleum Cooperative, and Farmers and Merchants Bank committed to purchase a hog at the animal show, to then be processed and donated back to the community.

”It puts high quality protein into families that are going through a tough time and it gives them the opportunity to take care of their families and feed them and we all know the impact nutrition has on the quality of life. It is tough for kids to learn when they do not have enough to eat.” said Chris Runion.

Runion said they stopped at Verona Community Food Pantry as well as made other stops including the Craigsville Food Pantry and the Churchville Food Pantry.

“Our coolers and freezers are set up on sensors that tell us every minute of every day what the temperatures are.” said Verona Food Bank President, Cecil Wright, President of Verona Community Food Bank.

Wright said if they don’t get food donations especially frozen food, they have to go to the market themselves and buy it.

