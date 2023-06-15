Tactical Retreat Unplugged: Where heroes go to thrive

NORTH TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - In Tazewell County there is a non-profit that seeks to serve those who have served our country and communities.

After 40 years of work in military and law enforcement, Matthew Brandt’s retirement is a retreat. Brandt is creating a 10 acre sanctuary for veterans and first responders to heal called Tactical Retreat Unplugged.

“I wanted that tactical piece to be in there but also I wanted to retreat a little because we are not trained to retreat. We are trained to go into the gun fire or go into the problem and let everybody else retreat,” Brandt said.

According to the National Library of Medicine there are on average 6,000 annual veteran deaths by suicide per year with 60% of all veterans not seeking mental health treatment. Possibly due to stigma. A stigma that Brandt hopes to combat through peer and licensed help.

“When you sit in a group around a campfire of folks who have been through what you’ve been through it’s just a different feeling than saying, ‘I’m going to the doctor,’ or ,’I’m going to the therapist,’ Brandt said.

Brandt knows first hand how beneficial help can be to those who struggle.

“I went through a point in my career where I had a ton of responsibilities and the cumulative trauma began to catch up with me physically. I finally had to raise my hand to by leadership and say, ‘I need to figure this out it’s not working,’ They really stepped up and helped me,” Brandt said.

Tactical Retreat Unplugged will have counselors and one on one sessions with psychologists.. As well as leisure activities such as woodworking and hiking trails. All of this will take place at Brandt’s serene forest getaway.

“It’s quiet it’s beautiful. It’s a place to relax, unwind and unplug. That’s what it’s all about here,” Brandt said.

The infrastructure for the retreat is still being implemented. But soon the woods will be filled with fellowship and healing.

Tactical Retreat Unplugged will have a walk to remember at Lincolnshire park on June 24th to bring awareness to veteran suicide. This will also serve as a kick off event for community involvement with the non-profit.

Learn more about the non-profit and its upcoming event here.

