Zoo Choo rolls again in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two weeks after the 611 steam engine returned to western Virginia, another train with a rich history is rolling again in Roanoke.

The Zoo Choo has been sidelined for a couple years, but after being refurbished and repainted, it’s back on the tracks at Mill Mountain Zoo.

The care of endangered, threatened and non-releasable animals comes first at the accredited zoo, but officials say they couldn’t ignore the enduring popularity of the Zoo Choo.

Niki Voudren is the Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo.

“So we’re a serious operation, but in order to offer our guests a more robust experience, we decided to raise some money and launch the Zoo Choo with the hope that the additional revenue the Zoo Choo will yield will help us get through the hard months of the winter when the zoo doesn’t have many visitors,” Voudren told reporters.

The train debuted in 1952 and generations of zoo visitors have enjoyed the ride over the last 70 years.

Lee Wilhelm remembers riding the Zoo Choo when he was five or six years old.

“I’m really glad to see them bring it back,” Wilhelm said, “and I think the Zoo is moving to a great place right now.”

The Zoo Choo sports a new paint scheme, but the work didn’t stop there. The overhaul included a complete restoration of the locomotive and two passenger cars, replacement of the gas engine with a diesel, and other major upgrades.

The Zoo Choo will operate during regular Zoo hours, leaving the station about every 30 minutes.

