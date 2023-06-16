Augusta County Board of Supervisors argues over fines and fees associated with animal ordinances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday night and discussed the legality of fines and fees associated with violations of animal ordinances.

Since June 23, 1992, Augusta County has offered people the opportunity to pay a civil fine upfront in lieu of a criminal summons from the Augusta County Magistrate. The minutes from the meeting state the following:

“The County Attorney noted this ordinance sets forth fines for violations of the ordinance and brings same in line with traffic regulations, etc. The ordinance allows for notification by the Animal Wardens [known as Animal Control Officers today] of a violation and an opportunity for the violator to pay the required fine at the Treasurer’s Office.”

Up until May 2023, the county collected civil fines equivalent to the minimum fine associated with the charge:

$10 for a dog without a license

$25 for a dog to run at large

$25 for a dog with no rabies vaccination

and $10 for any and all other infractions.

In March 2023, the legal status of these fines being collected was challenged and presented to the Board of Supervisors. The county administrator, Tim Fitzgerald said after months of investigation these accusations were proven true. Fitzgerald worked with the Augusta County attorney, Staunton city attorney and Waynesboro city attorney.

Throughout the investigation, Augusta County administered and collected the fees as usual until they deciphered the code and ultimately decided the fine collections were against the county code.

Fitzgerald said that Augusta County understands these fines are not backed by code, but he said these civil fines actually benefit Augusta County residents by expediting the process and removing the need for a court order for criminal charges.

Fitzgerald said the county will only be issuing criminal summons until the board makes a decision otherwise, he said the costs for these cases will be higher for residents in the county and will fill up court dockets with Class 4 misdemeanors. The complete fines for these convictions can be found in Augusta County code 5-51, Miscellaneous offenses.

After a review of the minutes from previous board meetings, Fitzgerald found a miscommunication between the board members and what really happened to the Augusta County code.

“In 2009, there was some discussion on repealing a section in there, I think at that time there was probably a mistake that this whole section got repealed of paying minimum fines and keeping people from getting summons,” Fitzgerald said.

The code that was established in 1992 was 4-54. The code read as follows:

4-54. Conditions precedent to issuance of summons for violation of chapter; notice.

A. Before any summons shall be issued for the prosecution of a violation of this chapter, the following must have occurred:

The violator shall have been first notified in writing by the animal warden or other authorized authority that he may pay to the treasure of the county the minimum fine prescribed by section 4-51 above within five days of receipt of such notice, and

When the minimum fine remains unpaid for more than five days after issuance of the notice by the animal warden or other authorized authority, the treasurer shall have, on a form to be provided by the county, notified the violator by certified mail at his last known address, that the violator may pay the minimum fine provided by section 4-51, above for such violations within five days of receipt of such notice and, if such fine is not paid within the time so prescribed, the treasure will notify the animal warden or other authorized authority that the violator has failed to pay such fine within the time so prescribed and a summons will be issued to appear before the general district court, and

The animal warden or other authorized person issuing such summons shall have been notified by the treasurer that the violator has failed to pay such fine within such time.

B. The notice of the violator by certified mail, required by the provisions of this section, shall be contained in an envelope bearing the words “Law Enforcement Notice” stamped or printed on the face thereof in type at least one-half inch in height.

In the minutes for the Sep. 23, 2009, Board of Supervisors meeting, the Augusta County Animal Control said in regard to Augusta County code 5-54:

“The ACO had no problem with the Treasurer recovering the amount of the certified mailing, but they felt that this particular section was cumbersome when they caught a dog without a license and had to prepare a certified mailing notice before any violation was cited. The ACO recommended that this section be repealed.”

After the Board of Supervisors moved and seconded the proposed amendment to the ordinance, Augusta County code 5-54, Violation of chapter, notice. read as follows:

“The treasurer may, on a form to be provided by the county, notify a dog owner by certified mail at his last known address, that the dog owner may pay the dog license fee within the time specified by notice together with the added cost of the certified mailing and, if such fee is not paid within the time so prescribed, the treasure will notify the animal warden or other authorized authority that the dog owner has failed to pay such fee within the time so prescribed and a summons will be issued to appear before the general district court.”

This amendment change removed all legal basis for the civil fines, yet Augusta County still charge these fines and performed “business as usual” until the law was challenged in Mar 2023 and ultimately found to be unlawful in May 2023.

Fitzgerald said he will recommend to the board that the change to a civil fee be added to the ordinance and stated the county code will also clearly say these fines to reflect the amount dog owners will need to pay if they are in violation of an ordinance. He also said the process is slow, but he hopes the board will work with him on this issue.

Dr. Scott Seaton, Wayne district supervisor for Augusta County, alleged Augusta County code §5-51. does not follow state code §3.2-6543.

“We have many violations that have that $250 limit which I think exceeds the state code,” Seaton said. “The county code still has not been updated and still includes the $250 limit instead of the $140 limit per offense according to the state code. Have the judges been assessing the state code allowable up to $150 or the inappropriate high county ordinance amount of $250 when summons have been issued?”

Augusta County code §5-51 states:

“The following shall be unlawful acts and constitute misdemeanors, and any person convicted thereof shall be subject to the following authorized punishments:”

The fines administered through the county ordinance and through court summons are deemed Criminal charges. According to state code §3.2-6543, the $150 limit on fines applies to Civil fines.

“The schedule for civil penalties shall be uniform for each type of specified violation and the penalty for any one violation shall not be more than $150.”

Not only was the legality of these civil fines in question, but Seaton challenged the idea of having an impoundment fee of $15 per day the animal is boarding at SVASC.

Seaton said shelters in Virginia are not allowed to impose a per-day fee to pet owners with impounded animals. He further claimed that Augusta County is only allowed to charge people for “actual costs.”

Seaton described these costs as veterinary bills (if needed) and food provided to the animals during their stay at SVASC.

“The Virginia Code doesn’t have a $15 per day fee,” Seaton said. “Those are actual costs, not the costs of the building or the utilities.”

Seaton requested that the board finds other localities that charge a per-day basis and explained to the board that both Shenandoah County and Page County do not have impoundment fees.

After further review, these localities also have per-day impoundment fees:

Chesterfield County $30 for the first day and $12 for each succeeding day

Prince George County 1st offense is $20; 2nd offense is $30; 3rd offense is $40. All three of these charges also have a $10 per-day fee.

Fairfax County 1st offense is $25; 2nd offense is $50; 3rd offense is $75. All three of these charges also have a $20 per day boarding fee.



In response, South River district supervisor Carolyn Bragg said the fees help pay the day-to-day functions of the shelter and do not only include food costs.

“So, the costs you have to have the lights on, you have to have staff taking care of them, you have to have a roof over their head,” Bragg said. “It’s a fee actually quite frankly I’m sure it doesn’t cover the daily costs of maintaining an animal. I know what you [Dr. Seaton] said before about the food and how much the food costs but there is so much more than what you feed it that’s involved with the care of an animal.”

This story is a developing story and as WHSV learns more, we will keep you updated on air and on the web.

