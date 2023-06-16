Cancer Awareness night at Harrisonburg Turks game Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Playing with a purpose.

When the New Market Rebels take the field against the Harrisonburg Turks Sunday, the game will mean more than putting a W in the win column.

“The Rebel organization has certainly been touched by this you know this terrible disease,” Mike Jones, president and general manager for the New Market Rebels said.

When it came to Cancer Awareness Night in the Valley Baseball League, organizers wanted to be sure to include the New Market Rebels in the game.

“Bruce Alger who was the general manager of the Rebels for a long time, was also the commissioner of the Valley Baseball League for some years in there, he passed away from cancer his wife also passed away from cancer,” Jones said.

Cancer hits close to home throughout the Rebels organization.

“I lost a brother at the age of 33 to colon cancer so it becomes you know a very personal event for me as well,” Jones said.

Special jerseys will be worn, and proceeds raised Sunday night will go to the RMH Foundation’s Hope Fund.

Sarah Wichael with Sentara RMH said the Hope Fund is about meeting the unexpected needs of cancer patients.

Hahn Cancer Center and Funkhouser Women’s Center team members will be present, helping to hand out giveaways and the Mobile mammography unit will be onsite, offering tours and scheduling appointments.

Sentara RMH is a corporate sponsor for the Valley Baseball League this season.

”Everyone has been touched by cancer they know someone they have a family member who has fought that who has been through it themselves so again it’s great to have that awareness,” Jones said.

Striking out cancer one game at a time.

”If you catch it early a lot of its curable if not you get treated,” he said.

Making it bigger than baseball.

”We need to find -- somehow find a cure for this disease in the coming years and that’s the hope we hold on to,” Jones said.

The New Market Rebels will have their first annual cancer awareness event with the Woodstock River Bandits, who Jones said also have been impacted by cancer.

This event will be June 29th at Rebel Park, Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society will have a booth set up at Rebel Park.

The cancer awareness game will be played Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.

The first pitch thrown out by Breast surgeon Emily Turzanski, will be at 7:30 p.m.

