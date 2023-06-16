Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Check your freezers for recalled frozen fruits linked to Hepatitis A outbreak

Frozen berries sold at Walmart, Aldi, and Costco
The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their...
The Willamette Valley Fruit Company and California Splendor are voluntarily recalling their frozen strawberry products, after investigation reveals that they may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.(FDA)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FDA says 9 people have gotten sick in connection to a Hepatitis A outbreak in frozen fruit.

Recalled fruit packages include:

Sold at Walmart:

  • Great Value Mixed Fruit 4lb bags
  • Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4lb bags
  • Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2lb bags

The FDA says these fruit products were sold at Walmart stores in Virginia from January 24, 2023 to June 8, 2023.

Hepatitis A symptoms typically develop within 15 to 50 days of eating contaminated food.

Symptoms include:

  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal Pain
  • Jaundice

“I would say at this point, if I had frozen strawberries in my freezer, I would just throw them away, personally, regardless of whether they meet the recall conditions or not,” said Melissa Wright, Director of the Food Producer Technical Assistance Network at Virginia Tech.

Wright says many recalls can be preventable in most cases with proper hygiene and procedures.

“I think it is probably worth mentioning that this kind of contact, just kind of system, this kind of situation happens because of bad hygiene, which is why it’s important to wash your hands. So that’s one takeaway, if you’re ever touching anybody’s food, your families, or anybody else’s absolutely good hand washing hygiene is very important,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say
MRRJ (NBC29 File Image)
Inmate dies after medical emergency at MRRJ, Sheriff’s Office confirms
3 children shot in Clermont County, no active threat
3 young boys dead in Clermont County; father charged with murder
VDOT says both lanes have now re-opened.
Lanes opened after crash on I-81 S near Staunton
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his 'warden burger'
Butler County sheriff defends serving the ‘warden burger’ to inmates

Latest News

Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.
Former JMU baseball player signs professional contract
Boat incident
Two confirmed dead after multiple water rescues
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A warm and pleasant Father’s Day weekend
Air3 looms large over Broadway