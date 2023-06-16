Draw Your Weather
Former JMU baseball player signs professional contract

Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.
Jack Cone pitching for JMU against George Washington.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A former JMU pitcher has signed a contract to play for a professional baseball team.

Jack Cone has signed a contract to play for the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League, the club announced.

An All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team selection this season as a utility, Cone finished his lone season in Harrisonburg third on the team in hitting with .325. In addition, Cone made 11 appearances on the mound with nine starts, going 3-2 with a 6.25 ERA. Cone pitched 31.2 innings and struck out 22 batters.

Before playing at JMU, he spent four years at William & Mary where he was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as utility with First Team honors in 2021. Overall, he has played in 208 games with 197 starts in his five-year career.

