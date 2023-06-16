Gas in Virginia is $1.54 cheaper per gallon than this time last year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average gas in Virginia is $1.54 per gallon this year than June 2022.

The average price of gas in Virginia is $3.32/gal as of June 16. This time last year, gas prices were at a record high of $4.86/gal around Virginia.

Ragina Ali, manager of public & government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says these prices can mostly be attributed to the price per barrel for crude oil.

Crude oil prices have dropped 40% since last June when the barrels were priced at around $120 per barrel. As of June 16, crude oil barrels are priced at around $69 per barrel.



Morgan Dean, the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said motorists had to change their driving and spending habits last year because of the soaring gas prices.

“Today gas prices are more than $1.50 per gallon less than this time last year, fueling the return of the Great American Road Trip and what is likely to be the busiest summer travel season we’ve seen in years,” Dean said.

AAA has several resources for people planning trips this summer.

Ali said lower pump prices are not the only way consumers can save gas money.

“We want to make sure people are driving the speed limit and again not only is it a safety factor, it will help conserve your fuel,” Ali said. “For every five miles per hour over 60 miles per hour you drive, it’s equivalent to an additional 15 cents per gallon in gas.

Ali said regular maintenance and tire inflation can lead to higher fuel efficiency as well.

“You want to make sure you are keeping up with your vehicle’s maintenance that you’re checking your tire pressure, your batter is safe,” Ali said. “A lot of times you hear people so concerned about your batter and your tires during the winter months when it’s cold and there is snow. The reality is the heat and the hot weather can surely drain your battery as well.”

Ali said these steps not only help save money at the gas pump, but they also keep your car safe as well.

